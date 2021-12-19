Prep basketball notes: St. Mary's star Kareem Rozier playing like Mr. Basketball contender

Kareem Rozier put himself in the conversation for Mr. Basketball with his impressive performance Thursday night in a 60-51 win over Clarkston.

Rozier, a 5-foot-9 senior and four-year starting point guard, did an outstanding job running Orchard Lake St. Mary’s offense while scoring 24, eight during a game-ending 14-7 run to make sure St. Mary’s — No. 1 in The News' preseason rankings — came away with the win after Clarkston pulled within two on multiple occasions.