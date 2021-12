Monday's high schools: Scott leads Plymouth Christian Academy over Plymouth

Detroit News staff

Plymouth Christian Academy defeated Plymouth, 66-62, in a crosstown, non-league boys basketball game Friday.

Jordan Scott had 25 points and Nate Pierson had 18 for Plymouth Christian Academy (3-1).

Jason Stewart Jr. had 27 points and Jace Petree scored 16 for Plymouth (3-1).

More boys basketball

Ecorse 63, Detroit Osborn 24: Malik Olafioye had 25 points and eight rebounds, Kenneth Morris Jr. had 19 points, and Shemar Ballenger 10 points and 10 rebounds for Ecorse (2-1). Osborn is 1-3.

Boys basketball scores

Berkley 56, Clawson 51

Charlevoix 53, Royal Oak Shrine 37

Royal Oak 61, Holly 55

Girls basketball scores

MAC

Warren Cousino 66, Warren Mott 12

OAA

Berkley 47, Troy Athens 36

Others

Armada 52, Warren Woods Tower 29

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, SH Parkway Christian 9

Marysville 48, Croswell-Lexington 19

Detroit Country Day 49, Carleton Airport 44

Allen Park Cabrini 57, Southgate Anderson 29