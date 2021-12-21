De La Salle runs Chippewa Valley out of the gym with easy transition baskets

Warren — Nino Smith and Warren De La Salle ran previously unbeaten Chippewa Valley out of the gym Tuesday night, forcing 17 first-half turnovers and going on to earn a 76-46 non-conference victory before a packed house.

De La Salle – which advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals last season and was ranked No. 2 in The News preseason rankings – scored the game’s first eight points, including a layup off a steal by Smith followed by his 3-pointer from the right corner.