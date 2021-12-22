Wednesday's high school basketball: Ferndale downs rival Rochester Adams

Detroit News

Ferndale defeated OAA rival Rochester Adams 66-44 at home on Wednesday night.

Treyvon Lewis had 24 points with six rebounds and Chris Williams had 17 with nine rebounds for Ferndale (2-1).

Gunner Williams had 19 points for Adams (3-1). Both teams will play Monday at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale. Adams will play Williamston and Ferndale will face Grand Blanc.

Scoreboard

Boys

OAA

Ferndale 66, Rochester Adams 44

Oak Park 63, West Bloomfield 53

Others

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 78, Detroit Renaissance 73

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 52, Utica Ford 27

Salem 57, Walled Lake Central 51

Girls

Others

Ypsilanti Community at Detroit Henry Ford, 1