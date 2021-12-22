Wednesday's high school basketball: Ferndale downs rival Rochester Adams
Detroit News
Ferndale defeated OAA rival Rochester Adams 66-44 at home on Wednesday night.
Treyvon Lewis had 24 points with six rebounds and Chris Williams had 17 with nine rebounds for Ferndale (2-1).
Gunner Williams had 19 points for Adams (3-1). Both teams will play Monday at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale. Adams will play Williamston and Ferndale will face Grand Blanc.
Scoreboard
Boys
OAA
Ferndale 66, Rochester Adams 44
Oak Park 63, West Bloomfield 53
Others
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 78, Detroit Renaissance 73
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 52, Utica Ford 27
Salem 57, Walled Lake Central 51
Girls
Others
Ypsilanti Community at Detroit Henry Ford, 1