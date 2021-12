By Jon Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Junior Sam Lewis’ nine points in the fourth quarter sparked a 14-0 run by Milford to defeat Cornerstone Lincoln-King 52-36 Wednesday in the Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale High School.

Lincoln-King cut the deficit to two early in the fourth quarter after opening up with a 5-0 run, but Milford’s offensive attack slammed the door on King’s chances.