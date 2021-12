By Jon Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Dearborn Divine Child sharpened its defense and was efficient from the free-throw line late to beat Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse, 72-64, on Thursday in the Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale High School.

Divine Child (5-2) held a 64-61 lead with a minute left as its defense slammed the door on L’Anse Creuse (2-3) to come away with the win.