Monday's high school hoops: Detroit Southeastern rolls to win over Warren Michigan
Jonathan Szczepaniak
Special to The Detroit News
Detroit Southeastern 55, Warren Michigan Collegiate 11: Sharadavia Owens had 17 points and eight steals, Kelis Ballinger 16, and Erishea Chambers-Jones 12 and nine steals for Southeastern (2-1, 1-1 Detroit PSL). Collegiate is 2-7.
More Monday boys games
Detroit Public Safety at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Algonac at Marine City
Armada 57, Madison Heights Lamphere 45
Farmington 46, Port Huron 35