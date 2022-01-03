Monday's high school hoops: Detroit Southeastern rolls to win over Warren Michigan

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit Southeastern 55, Warren Michigan Collegiate 11: Sharadavia Owens had 17 points and eight steals, Kelis Ballinger 16, and Erishea Chambers-Jones 12 and nine steals for Southeastern (2-1, 1-1 Detroit PSL). Collegiate is 2-7.

More Monday boys games

Detroit Public Safety at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Algonac at Marine City

Armada 57, Madison Heights Lamphere 45

Farmington 46, Port Huron 35