Wilson comes up big to help U-D Jesuit defeat Fitzgerald

Detroit — Sonny Wilson tossed aside early frustrations to make sure U-D Jesuit would end its two-game losing streak, scoring 12 of his 20 points during the fourth quarter for a 52-43 win over Warren Fitzgerald on Tuesday night.

Fitzgerald (3-2) once again showed it could play against the state powers, pushing River Rouge to the limit before a 61-59 season-opening loss Dec. 14, then playing U-D Jesuit even (30-30) with 6:38 remaining in the second half.

Wilson had trouble finishing at the basket, making just 4-of-13 shots from the field while not getting to the free-throw line.

Wilson then made 10-of-10 free throws, also attacking the basket and scoring a layup during the game-ending 22-13 run.

“We just had to play hard with effort,” said Wilson, who also had seven rebounds. “We came out a little slow in the third quarter, didn’t score that many points and I told them defense is going to win this game. Once we picked up our energy and got into it, it was good.”

Wilson said he had to find other ways to contribute when he wasn't scoring.

“Even when my shots are not falling, I just don’t want to let that get to my head and let my team down," Wilson said. "I just kept playing hard, kept my team going and being the leader of the team. If your shots off, you can’t get down on yourself. You have to find other ways to get your team involved and get shots up for yourself, get to the basket.

“Free throws win games. Free throws win championships. It’s just concentration, go up there and take your time, feel no pressure.”

U-D Jesuit made 13-of-14 free throws during the fourth quarter. Turner finished with 13 points, making 5-of-8 shots.

U-D Jesuit (4-2) played without four players, including its sixth man due to COVID issues. They had lost the last two games by turning the ball over 18 or more times in the 66-59 loss to Ferndale and the 80-66 loss to defending Division 2 state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Dec. 27.

U-D Jesuit limited its turnovers during the fourth quarter against Fitzgerald.

“I told the guys before the game we don’t want to lose three games in a row, let’s come out and play hard, play together and play smart,” Wilson said.

Fitzgerald senior guard Trey West scored 19, including 11 during the fourth quarter. Isaiah Sewell scored 13.

“They have a nice backcourt, the brothers (Trey and Troy West) are good and they are fast,” Wilson said. “You have to give them credit since they played hard on offense and defense.”

U-D Jesuit’s defense was the difference, getting its transition game going late in the first quarter to turn things around after a rough start.

Fitzgerald used its quickness and the attack-mode approach of Trey West to set the tempo with West scoring six to take an early 11-4 lead before Phil Ragan’s transition layup just before the buzzer sounded cut the deficit to 11-6 after one.

U-D Jesuit continued its strong defense early in the second, forcing turnovers and scoring transition baskets by Wilson, Chris Mutebi and Wilson again to pull even at 16 before a 3-pointer by Turner gave U-D Jesuit its first lead at 19-18. That was followed by another long-range jumper by Tarrance Reed for a 22-18 advantage late in the half.

