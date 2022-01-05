Freshmen provide spark for Metro Detroit boys basketball teams

Detroit — Emoni Bates showed how an elite freshman could help his team make a deep postseason run, leading Ypsilanti Lincoln to the Division 1 state championship in 2019.

This season, there are several quality freshmen in Metro Detroit playing at a high level for their respective teams with 6-foot-6, 200-pound Jayden Savoury and 5-4 Lance Stone getting things done at Detroit Renaissance; 6-4 Trey McKinney and 6-0 Sharod Barnes playing well for No. 1 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; and Phoenix Glassnor giving Warren De La Salle depth in the backcourt to try and earn a repeat trip to the Division 1 Final Four come March.