Wednesday's high schools: Gibraltar Carlson girls defeat Taylor

Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

Gibraltar Carlson defeated visiting Taylor, 52-38, in a Downriver League girls basketball game Wednesday.

Jayln Bongiorno scored 11 for Carlson, now 5-2 and 3-0 in the Downriver League. Kursten von Hoffman had 19 points and Jasmine Soles scored 11 for Taylor (2-3, 0-3).

“Carlson got out to an early lead. They were up 19-10 after the first quarter as we fell behind and had to really battle in the second half,” Taylor coach Chad Putnam said.