By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

St. Clair Shores Lakeview made the shots it needed to down the stretch to earn a key divisional road win Thursday night against Warren Cousino.

Lakeview senior Krista Ridgeway went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help Lakeview (4-3, 1-0 MAC Blue) come away with the victory.