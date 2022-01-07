Different rules by county, school district, making COVID challenging for prep sports

A little more than a week into the new year, high school sporting events are being postponed at a rapid rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The omicron variant has spread more quickly than previous iterations of the virus, leaving schools, players and coaches scrambling daily.

Grosse Pointe North’s girls basketball team had both of its games called off this week, the first against New Baltimore Anchor Bay on Tuesday because Anchor Bay had COVID issues. Then Thursday’s rivalry game with Grosse Pointe South was postponed, hopefully until Tuesday, due to COVID issues within North's program.