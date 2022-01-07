Friday's high schools roundup: Sollom's heroics lift unbeaten Hartland to runaway win over Salem, 60-25

Canton — Salem had caught the attention of Hartland 6-foot-3 senior Lauren Sollom heading into the KLAA West Division girls basketball game Friday night at Salem.

Salem had started the season with a 4-1 record after winning a total of six games the previous two seasons.

Sollom, who will play next year at Saginaw Valley, scored 24, including 13 during a pivotal 24-2 third quarter to lift Hartland to a 60-25 victory.