Prep basketball notes: Baker having success in high school return at River Rouge

Josh Baker sat in the stands at Grand Blanc High School on Saturday, scouting Michigan Metro Athletic Conference rival Hamtramck after guiding River Rouge to a 58-41 victory over Bridgeport in an earlier game in the GottaGetIt Hoop Classic.

Baker is back in Michigan where he has enjoyed tremendous success coaching at the high school level, including Southfield Christian. There he had a 181-30 record in eight years, winning four Class D/Division 4 state titles (2012, 2013, 2018, 2019).