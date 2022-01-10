Detroit PSL limits crowd size to two fans per participant due to growing COVID cases

The Detroit Public School League announced Monday a limit at athletic events of two fans per participant, effective immediately, because of the rise of COVID-19 cases.

“We are temporarily reducing the attendance at athletic events to 2 spectators per participant,” Jay Alexander, executive director of athletics for the PSL, said in a statement. “Each student-athlete will be allowed to purchase two tickets per contest effective today, January 10th. Tickets will not be available to the general public until further notice."

School districts and counties throughout the state are making their own rules with the Michigan High School Athletic Association not having a state-wide mandate.

