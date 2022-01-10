Monday's high school basketball: Trenton dominates division rival Taylor, 47-31

By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

An explosive first half on both sides of the ball propelled Trenton over divisional rival Taylor, 47-31, on Monday at Taylor High School.

Trenton’s offense produced 32 points in the first half while the defense slammed the door on Taylor’s offense, allowing just 10 points.

“We had a lot of sharing with the ball in the first half,” Trenton coach Charles Perez said. “We were really unselfish.”