Metro Detroit gymnastics notebook: Bloomfield Hills looking to continue success

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

After placing sixth at the state meet last year, powerful Bloomfield Hills returns 10 starters.

Led by senior captains Maeve Wright and Katie Noettl, Bloomfield Hills defeated Fraser in its home opener and placed first at the Groves Invitational at Groves High School.

Bloomfield Hills posted a 134.25 to edge Fraser by just under five points. Wright took first place in vault, beam, bars and floor en route to a first-place finish in the all-around competition with a 36.075 score.