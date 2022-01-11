Tuesday's preps: Rozier leads No. 1 St. Mary's to 2OT win over No. 2 De La Salle

Warren — It’s rare when a game lives up to its billing but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday night when No. 1 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defeated No. 2 Warren De La Salle 66-64 in double overtime.

Kareem Rozier, St. Mary's four-year starting point guard, attacked the basket and scored over Nino Smith as time expired for the difference in the Catholic League Central Division showdown played before a packed house.