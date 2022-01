By Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

Ecorse earned an impressive boys basketball victory Wednesday, dominating host Taylor 78-47 to end the home team's four-game winning streak.

Malik Olafioye had 40 points and 10 rebounds, Kenneth Morris Jr. scored 16 and Jashawn Parker 10 for Ecorse (5-1).

Taylor falls to 4-2. Ecorse plays at Hamtramck next Tuesday and Taylor will be away at Lincoln Park on Friday.