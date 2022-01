Ypsilanti — Mya Petticord shook off a tough first half and scored 16 of her game-high 22 points during the final two quarters to help Ypsilanti Arbor Prep escape with a 54-51 win over Redford Westfield Prep on Thursday night.

Junior guard Shamya Reid scored 16 for Westfield Prep, which also received 13 points from freshman Isis Johnson-Musah.