HIGH SCHOOLS

Friday's high school basketball: Plymouth captures bragging rights with win over Canton

Jonathan Szczepaniak
Special to The Detroit News

Plymouth beat longtime rival Canton for the 11th-consecutive time in a 50-43 victory Friday night at Canton high school. 

“It’s intense,” Plymouth coach Ryan Ballard said. “Those girls go to classes with each other, so anytime we beat them we’re happy.”

MHSAA

Canton (2-6, 1-4 KLAA) came out early with a strong defensive showing that threw Plymouth on its heels. Plymouth (4-4, 2-3) rebounded successfully to keep within reach.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months
Subscribe Now