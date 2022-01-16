Prep basketball notebook: Arbor Prep's Mya Petticord making case for Miss Basketball
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep coach Scott Stine feels Mya Petticord should earn the title of Miss Basketball this winter.
Detroit Edison has set the standard for girls basketball the past several years, winning three straight state championships — Class C titles in 2017 and ’18, Division 2 championship in ’19 — before COVID-19 put an end to the tournament as it reached the regionals in 2020.