Monday's high school basketball: Cass Tech uses 18-0 run to down Jackson, 60-39

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Cass Tech’s 18-0 run in the second quarter was the deciding factor in a 60-39 win over Jackson on Monday night at Jackson high school.

Cass Tech took a 6-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as junior Trayvon Cooper had a team-high 14 points and six rebounds for Cass Tech (9-1). Cass Tech seniors Terrance Broughton and Duane Wright each added 12 in the victory.