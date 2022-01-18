Metro Detroit high school skiing notebook: Clarkston girls set for state run

By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Coming off a third-place finish at state last year, Clarkston girls skiing is looking to overcome its tough up north opponents from Traverse City Central and Marquette.

Clarkston handled its lower Michigan competition throughout the season, but couldn’t break through.

“We just have to match the angles of the hill,” Clarkston coach Brian Popelier said. “We were kind of skiing like a downhill ski when we were up north, and that was really our downfall last year at state.”