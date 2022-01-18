Tuesday's preps: Ferndale's Treyvon Lewis comes up big in 56-49 win over North Farmington

Farmington Hills — Treyvon Lewis made several big plays during the fourth quarter Tuesday night to make sure defending OAA Red division champion Ferndale remained atop the league standings with a 56-49 victory over North Farmington.

Lewis, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward headed to Loyola, stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks while making things tough for North Farmington's talented 6-3 junior Ryan Hurst, who topped his 21.7 average with 25 points, but on 8-of-21 shooting.