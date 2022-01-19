Marian's Cicerone seeks win 700; Grosse Pointe North's Bennett; Hartland's Palmer roll on

Mary Cicerone, Gary Bennett and Don Palmer have combined to win more than 2,000 games during their high school girls basketball coaching careers.

Cicerone, 62, will attempt to become the third coach in state history to reach 700 wins when she guides Birmingham Marian (7-2, ranked No. 16 in The Detroit News Super 20 poll) against No. 6 Dearborn Divine Child on Thursday night at Marian.