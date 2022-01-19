Wednesday's preps: McFolley scores 48 points in Cesar Chavez's blowout win
Zach Sturgill
Special to The Detroit News
Detroit Cesar Chavez won 85-45 on the road against Warren Michigan Math & Science on Wednesday night.
Junior guard Tristan McFolley had a dominating 48 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds and five steals for Chavez (7-4). Khanye Howard was the second leading scorer with 29.
Warren Math & Science goes to 0-6 and will play Taylor at home on Monday. Chavez will be at Melvindale on Tuesday.