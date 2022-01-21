Willis, King turn up the pressure defensively to earn 56-51 comeback win over Cass Tech

Detroit — Defending PSL champion Detroit King used its defense to dominate the fourth quarter, defeating rival Detroit Cass Tech 56-51 Friday afternoon in a showdown between two of the top teams in the state.

King (10-1, 3-0 PSL, ranked No. 6 in The Detroit News Super 20 poll) came back from a 12-point first-half deficit by shutting down Cass Tech’s talented guards for the majority of the fourth quarter.