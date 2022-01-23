Prep notebook: Matthew Coffey providing muscle in Detroit King's rise up rankings
David Goricki
The Detroit News
With the handful of Catholic League state powers beating each other up, it opened the door for defending PSL champion Detroit King to take over the No. 1 ranking in The News Super 20.
King is 10-1, with its lone loss coming to defending Catholic League champion U-D Jesuit (6-3, ranked No. 10), owning wins over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and Birmingham Brother Rice, teams which held the No. 1 spot the last two weeks.