Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Garden City had a flurry of fourth-quarter points led by junior Siena McNitt to edge Dearborn Heights Annapolis 61-45 on Monday at Garden City high school.

McNitt led all scorers with 29 points and senior Jurnee Kennedy added 15.

Garden City (4-7, 3-3 WWAC) opened the contest on an 11-0 run courtesy of an aggressive defensive effort.