Metro Detroit high school swimming notebook: Northville starts fast in loaded Division 1

Brandon Rothenberg

Special to The Detroit News

Several of the top teams in Division 1 boys swimming are stacked with talent. Northville is no exception.

It’s currently 8-0 on the season, and everything seems to be clicking. The only problem is, while Northville continues to excel, so are all of the other teams in the division. If it wants to make a move and be a serious contender for a state championship, it’s going to have to continue to be strong in meets and get some help from the other teams.