Tuesday's preps: U-D Jesuit rallies, wins thriller over Detroit Catholic Central

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

U-D Jesuit rallied from a late deficit to earn a key road win against Catholic League rival Detroit Catholic Central, 69-67, on Tuesday night.

U-D extended its win streak against Catholic Central to 13 behind impressive performances from juniors Sonny Wilson and Zavier Banks.

With four minutes left and down by five, Wilson, the No. 2-ranked, in-state prospect in the 2023 class, scored five straight points, including a momentum-shifting, three-point play.