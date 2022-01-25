HIGH SCHOOLS

Tuesday's preps: U-D Jesuit rallies, wins thriller over Detroit Catholic Central

Jonathan Szczepaniak
Special to The Detroit News

U-D Jesuit rallied from a late deficit to earn a key road win against Catholic League rival Detroit Catholic Central, 69-67, on Tuesday night.

U-D extended its win streak against Catholic Central to 13 behind impressive performances from juniors Sonny Wilson and Zavier Banks.

UD Jesuit's Chris Mutebi (14) shoots between Detroit Catholic Central's Chas Lewless (11) and TJ Nadeau (22) in the first half.

With four minutes left and down by five, Wilson, the No. 2-ranked, in-state prospect in the 2023 class, scored five straight points, including a momentum-shifting, three-point play.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 3 months
Subscribe Now