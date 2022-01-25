Tuesday's preps: U-D Jesuit rallies, wins thriller over Detroit Catholic Central
Jonathan Szczepaniak
Special to The Detroit News
U-D Jesuit rallied from a late deficit to earn a key road win against Catholic League rival Detroit Catholic Central, 69-67, on Tuesday night.
U-D extended its win streak against Catholic Central to 13 behind impressive performances from juniors Sonny Wilson and Zavier Banks.
With four minutes left and down by five, Wilson, the No. 2-ranked, in-state prospect in the 2023 class, scored five straight points, including a momentum-shifting, three-point play.