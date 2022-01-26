Wednesday's preps: New Haven boys shut down Utica Eisenhower, 63-55

Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

The game plan was simple for New Haven coach Tedaro France and his team.

Take the offense away from six-foot-seven Ethan Mychajluk.

They did just that when they held Mychajluk to just eight points in their 63-55 win at home on Wednesday night.

“We played great team defense," France said. "Their big kid in the middle Mychajluk was who we focused on to defend and rebound the ball against. All four quarters we limited his touches and that helped us get the victory."