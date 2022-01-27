Thursday's preps: Ferndale improves to 9-2 behind Treyvon Lewis' 37 points vs. West Bloomfield

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Ferndale improved to 9-2 with a 72-61 win against West Bloomfield in high school boys basketball on Thursday.

Treyvon Lewis had 37 points and 14 rebounds for Ferndale (5-0 OAA Red). Mitchel Seay had 14 points for West Bloomfield (2-9, 0-5).

More boys basketball

Ecorse 76, Dearborn Advanced Tech 60: Shamar Ballenger had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Denell Kemp 20, and Kenneth Morris 12 for Ecorse (7-1). Tech is 5-6.