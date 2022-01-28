Friday's preps: Hamtramck makes 12 threes in 70-59 win against River Rouge
Kameron Goodwill
Special to The Detroit News
Hamtramck was fueled by tough defense and great shooting from behind to arc, making 12 threes in their 70-59 victory over River Rouge on Friday night.
Robert Davis Jr. led Hamtramck in scoring with 22 points with six made threes of his own, with Davis saying that he felt “amazing” on the court.
