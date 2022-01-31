2022 Detroit News Blue Chip players talk best, worst of recruiting
David Goricki
The Detroit News
The top 16 players on the 2022 Detroit News Blue Chip list talk about their best and worst recruiting experiences and more in this question-and-answer with David Goricki.
1. Will Johnson
Grosse Pointe South, WR/CB, 6-2, 190
► College: Michigan
► Best recruiting experience: “Those first big-school offers started rolling in, like Oklahoma and Alabama, schools that people don’t usually get offers from.”