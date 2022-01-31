Monday's preps: Denby's buzzer-beater 'absolutely crazy' in win against Mumford

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit Denby’s Amanda Stewart drained a game-winning three-pointer with 12.6 seconds left from the top of the key to edge Detroit Mumford 43-41 Monday night at Detroit Mumford high school.

After making both free throws and retaking the lead by one point, Mumford was set to defend the Denby (8-3, 4-2 Detroit PSL-Blue) inbound with under 15 seconds. Stewart corralled the ball and fired up a shot, and the rest was history.