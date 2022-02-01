Metro Detroit high school swimming notebook: Grosse Pointe South enjoys success

Brandon Rothenberg

A little more than a month into the season, there’s plenty of success for Grosse Pointe South to celebrate.

South sits at the top of a stacked Division 2 featuring Birmingham Seaholm, Birmingham Groves, Ann Arbor Skyline and U-D Jesuit. It ranks first in the Macomb Area Conference, second in Wayne County and third in the state.

South finished runner-up at last year’s state meet, but prior to that, it hadn’t made any noise since 2010, when it finished runner-up to Groves.

It is led by seniors Andrew Vandeputte, Tucker Briggs and junior Keiran Rahmann.

Vandeputte set a Wayne County record at last year’s state meet in the 100 breast with a time of 58.20. He’s been one of the most reliable swimmers this season for South. Most recently he won the 100 free and 100 breast in a meet against crosstown rival Grosse Pointe North on Jan. 25 with times of 50.56 and 1:02.56, respectively.

Briggs set two MAC Red records of his own: a third-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 46.21 and his fourth-place finish in the 50 free with a time of 21.14. Briggs set a season-best time when he won the 50 free against Groves at 21.84.

Rahmaan ranks seventh in the state according to SwimCloud, and is arguably their best sprinter on the team. He finished second to Briggs in the 50 free at South’s most recent meet against North. His best win this season came in the 100 free with a time of 50.82. More importantly, he finished first over top swimmers Robert Yang and Teo Jaworski from Ann Arbor Pioneer.

South is undefeated after its first seven meets and if can keep the momentum going, this could be the year it brings home a Division 2 state championship for the first time in 18 years.

Brighton building now and for future

Division 1 remains a top-heavy, one-two punch between Northville and Pioneer, but for Brighton and head coach Jason Black, it has a lot to look forward to down the line.

“The boys believe in the process and they’re working really hard, they continue to impress me,” Black said.

Its record of 3-2 is good for third place in the Kensington Lakes Activities Association; a conference that features some powerhouse teams like Novi, Northville and Salem.

Most recently, Brighton lost a close meet to division-rival Novi by just two points. Senior Avery Morton, junior Sam Keranen and sophomore Luke Newcomb led the way with five combined event wins.

Morton has vastly improved this year, as he didn’t qualify for any individual state cuts last season, but was the first one qualify this year.

“He’s turned into a really fast swimmer for the freestyle events, he’s really developed,” Black said.

Right on cue, Morton won both the 50 and 100 free against Novi with times of 22.21 and 48.76, respectively.

Keranen continues to be a bright spot for Brighton as one of their top distance swimmers. Keranen set a season-best time in the 200 free with a time of 1:46.90 and won the 500 free with a time of 4:51.36 against Novi.

Newcomb finished fourth in the 100 breast during last year’s state meet as a freshman. He also won the 500 free while setting a season-best time of 5:07.20 during the “Clash of the Underclassmen” event in Howell against seven other teams.

For Black, he knows that right now might not be the most ideal time to win, but in his back pocket, he’s got a strong, young core that continues to grow their passion for swimming and strive for success.

“We’ve got a big freshman class, and my goal is to get them to continue to swim,” Black said. “It doesn’t have to be year-round, but I want to make sure they’re doing some swimming in the offseason,” he said.

For now, Black’s goal is to remain competitive to end the season. A top-10 finish at the state meet is a goal that comes to mind, but those goals are likely to come with greater expectations in the years to come.

