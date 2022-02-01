Tuesday's preps: Belleville defeats Dearborn 62-45 to earn season sweep

Belleville — Dearborn came into Tuesday night’s KLAA East Division showdown with Belleville looking for revenge.

Dearborn’s lone loss this season was a 63-43 setback at home to Belleville on Jan. 4, then they won six straight games against East Division opponents by an average of 69-42.

Belleville (8-3, 8-0) made sure it would earn the season’s sweep with Ja’Len Jenkins knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter and scoring a game-high 17 in a 62-45 victory.