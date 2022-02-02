Metro Detroit high school bowling notebook: Utica Eisenhower's rookies show progress

Jared Ramsey

Special to The Detroit News

During the first week of tryouts for the season, three of Utica Eisenhower’s bowlers had never competed before.

Emma Jacob, Ashley Edwards and Emerson Rietsch all began their competitive bowling careers this season for Eisenhower under head coach Lisa Matheson.

At first, the three were averaging double-digit scores during tryouts but have continued to improve to help the varsity squad. After the early season-struggles, the team has begun making cuts at tournaments, thanks to the infusion of the new talent.