Monday's preps: Wade's double-double lifts Center Line over Osborn, 48-44

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Center Line escaped with a 48-44 victory over Detroit Osborn Tuesday night.

Junior Kemon Wade secured a double-double tallying 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win for Center Line.

Osborn (6-7) held a seven-point lead midway through the fourth, but a technical foul call and costly turnovers changed the momentum in favor of Center Line (8-5). Center Line took control and didn surrender the lead for the remainder of the contest.