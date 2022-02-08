Metro Detroit high school gymnastics notebook: Memorial event honors late judge
By Jonathan Szczepaniak
Special to The Detroit News
While it’s a day for some of the top gymnastics teams in Michigan to showcase what they have to offer, the Jeanne Caruss Memorial Invitational is also a day of remembrance for the gymnastics community.
The ninth annual event is held each year in remembrance of the late Jeanne Caruss, who was a judge in Michigan High School Athletic Association gymnastics for 39 years. She passed away in 2012 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 56.