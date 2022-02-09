Kyle Millender enjoys role as leader in Detroit Edison's turnaround
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Kyle Millender is enjoying his role as Detroit Edison’s lone senior starter, leader and facilitator.
Millender began his high school career as a 5-foot-10, 130-pound starting point guard his freshman year when Edison advanced to the Division 3 state semifinals.
And, Millender — now 6-4 and 180 pounds — wants his prep career to end at the Breslin Center. He has helped Edison (10-5) win 10 of its last 11 games after an 0-4 start.