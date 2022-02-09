Metro Detroit high school bowlers prepare for new oil pattern before states

Jared Ramsey

Special to The Detroit News

After six years of using the Allen oil pattern for regional and state competitions, the Michigan High School Athletic Association decided to switch to the Phantom oil pattern for the 2022 bowling state tournament.

The Phantom pattern stretches 42 feet down the 60-foot lane, a longer distance than the Allen pattern. The deeper pattern creates a longer time for the ball to travel down the lane before creating friction with the wood, which creates spin on the ball.