Wednesday's preps: New Haven's defense shuts down Utica Ford, 49-40

Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

It was not until the final quarter at home when New Haven boys basketball pulled away from a struggling Ford team for a 49-40 victory. New Haven's defense allowed scoring in the single digits in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Israel Anthony had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Dezmond Gilleylan scored 10, Trevon Jeffery had nine points and six rebounds and Nikao Williams had nine points and five rebounds for New Haven (8-6, 5-4 MAC). Jacob Barrett scored 18 and Noah Simmons scored seven for Ford (1-16, 0-10).