Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Farmington Hills Mercy secured the top spot in the Catholic League Central division with a 48-32 win over Ann Arbor Richard Thursday at Mercy High School.

Mercy (13-2, 9-1 Catholic-Central) struggled offensively in the first half, but made it back defensively as it held Richard to only 12 points at the half to take a 21-12 lead at the break.