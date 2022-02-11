Friday's preps: Hamtramck dominates second half in 70-49 win over Ecorse

Ecorse — Hamtramck standout junior guard Amari Allen took over Friday's Michigan Metro Athletic Conference Black Division game early in the second half, helping his team turn a 26-25 halftime deficit into a 70-49 win over Ecorse.

Allen scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including nine in the third quarter. He made two inside baskets and a step back 3-pointer from the top of the key for the bulk of those points and helped Hamtramck take a 34-32 lead.

“Our team brought out intensity to start the second half,” Allen said. “Coach (DJ Foster) got on us at halftime telling us we should be blowing them out without their star players playing.

“I came out with energy and I know the team is going to bring out energy right after me so every time I scored the team followed and scored too.”

Ecorse (8-3, 2-2) was without star junior point guard Malik Olafioye (wrist injury) who has multiple offers, including Houston, Georgetown and Arizona State.

It didn’t help that Ecorse guard Derrick Kemp picked up his third foul late in the first half and that physical Shamar Ballenger left the game because of an left ankle injury in the second quarter. He returned but suffered a more serious injury to that ankle with Ecorse holding a 30-29 lead, and he was held out for the rest of the game.

There were seven lead changes in the first half, then five more in the first 3½ minutes of the third quarter, Hamtramck (11-3, 5-0) increased the intensity with its pressure defense to go on a 15-0 run. They turned several turnovers into transition baskets for a 56-38 cushion with Hershal Marion the beneficiary, scoring six during the pivotal run.

Marion (10), Robert Davis Jr. (10) and Allen (nine) combined for 29 points during the 31-13 third quarter when Hamtramck made 13-of-15 shots from the field.

And, Davis – Hamtramck’s leading scorer this season – was held scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting before making two free throws with 4:21 left in the third for a 38-34 lead after getting fouled on a 3-pointer, then knocked down a long-range shot for a 41-36 lead. He made another 3-pointer off an Allen steal for a 54-38 advantage.

“We made a couple of plays for him to get him some open shots because at the beginning he wasn’t getting that many,” said Allen of Davis who finished with 10 points.

Marion scored 17 for Hamtramck, which made 8-of-26 3-pointers.

Denelle Kemp scored 20, and Ballenger had eight points and six rebounds before he got hurt for Ecorse.

Hamtramck can clinch the Black Division Tuesday when it plays host to River Rouge (15-2, 4-2). Hamtramck defeated River Rouge, 70-59, on Jan. 28.

More boys basketball

Dearborn Edsel Ford 50, Taylor 40: Caleb Smit had 17 points and Hesam Baalawi had 10 for Edsel Ford (6-9, 5-6 Downriver). Jaden Cleveland had 12 points for Taylor (9-6, 6-5).

Madison Heights Madison 57, Detroit Cesar Chavez 28: Darrius Neal had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Hana scored 12 and Keanu Mills had nine points, 15 rebounds and three steals for Madison (14-2). Chavez is 10-6.

New Haven 71, Warren Mott 50: Israel Anthony had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Trevon Jeffery 11 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and Dezmond Gilleylen scored 11 for New Haven (9-6, 6-4 MAC). Jayden Hardiman scored 18 for Mott (3-11, 2-9).

Okemos 66, Holt 64: Will Young had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Jaden Pruitt scored 13 and Dray Chase had 10 points and six assists for Okemos (11-2, 7-2 CAAC). Jayden Stone scored 20, Isaiah Foster 19 and Jakari Conway 15 for Holt (8-7, 4-5).

Romeo 64, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 62: Caron Williams had 29 points and 14 rebounds for L’Anse Creuse (8-8, 5-4 MAC). Tim Kewley had 26 points and Logan Rolfs 10 for Romeo (11-4, 9-1).

Tecumseh 46, Adrian 38: Ryder Zajac had 13 points and David Hunt 10 for Tecumseh (10-3). Joe Francis had 10 points for Adrian (12-5)

Walled Lake Northern 75, Waterford Kettering 39: Jude Moldenhauer-Whitman had 16 points, Danny Cooper 14, and Bobby McGuire 12 for Northern (9-6, 7-4 LVC). Kettering is 0-14, 0-11.

Girls basketball

Garden City 48, Melvindale 27: Siena McNitt scored 20 for Garden City (8-8, 6-3 WWAC). Melvindale is 4-10, 3-7.

Hartland 45, Brighton 41: Leah Lappin scored 18 for Hartland (15-1, 11-1 KLAA). Sarah Ebel scored 12 for Brighton (10-6, 7-5).

Howell 60, Novi 42: Sophie Daugard had 19 points and seven rebounds, Amelia Storm 13 and six, Maeve St. John 11 and seven assists, and Molly Deurloo 10 and six rebounds for Howell.

Taylor 49, Edsel Ford 24: Kursten von Hoffman had 21 points and Alyssa Williamson 14 for Taylor (7-9, 5-8 Downriver). Ava Steinhebel had 12 points for Edsel Ford )6-9, 4-8).

Scoreboard

Boys

Catholic

Plymouth Christian 74, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 45

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 67, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 53

Detroit U-D Jesuit 65, Detroit Catholic Central 43

GPW University Liggett 50, Lutheran Westland 46

Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Ann Arbor Greenhills

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest at Westland Huron Valley, 8

Southfield Christian 77, Livonia Clarenceville 44

Detroit PSL

Detroit Henry Ford 49, Detroit Central 18

Detroit Mumford 57, Detroit Collegiate Prep 52

Detroit Renaissance 104, Detroit CMA 44

Downriver

Dearborn Edsel Ford 50, Taylor 40

Gibraltar Carlson 44, Lincoln Park 38

Southgate Anderson at Brownstown Woodhaven

Trenton 74, Wyandotte Roosevelt 68

Huron

Carleton Airport at Grosse Ile

Flat Rock 51, Milan 42

Riverview 62, Monroe Jefferson 57

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 60, New Boston Huron 54

KLAA

Belleville 40, Livonia Franklin 38

Canton at Plymouth

Dearborn 56, Westland John Glenn 40

Dearborn Fordson 40, Wayne Memorial 36

Hartland at Brighton

Howell at Novi

Livonia Stevenson 86, Livonia Churchill 49

Salem at Northville

Lakes Valley

Milford at Walled Lake Central

South Lyon at Waterford Mott

Walled Lake Northern 75, Waterford Kettering 39

Walled Lake Western at South Lyon East

MAC

Center Line 53, Clawson 24

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 59, Eastpointe 42

Grosse Pointe South 61, Port Huron Northern 47

Marine City at Madison Heights Lamphere

New Haven 71, Warren Mott 50

Romeo 64, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 62

St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Clinton Township Clintondale

Sterling Heights at Marysville

MMAC

Detroit University Prep A&D 61, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 58

River Rouge 71, Detroit University Prep 60

Taylor Prep at Taylor Trillium

OAA

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 56, Oxford 49

SEC

Ann Arbor Pioneer 68, Temperance Bedford 62

Ann Arbor Skyline 69, Saline 59

Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Huron 42

Monroe 59, Ypsilanti Lincoln 45

WWAC

Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Dearborn Heights Annapolis

Garden City at Melvindale

Redford Union 30, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 26

Romulus 1, Redford Thurston 0 (forfeit)

Others

Allen Park 55, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 38

Burton Bendle 50, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 41

Detroit Jalen Rose 69, Canton Prep 54

Detroit Loyola 63, Dearborn Divine Child 60

Detroit Old Redford 49, Ann Arbor Central 47

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 53, Clarkston 33

Hamtramck 70, Ecorse 49

Madison Heights Madison 57, Detroit Cesar Chavez 28

SH Parkway Christian at Center Line

Girls

Catholic

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 48, Macomb Lutheran North 34

Plymouth Christian 64, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 32

SH Parkway Christian 40, Lutheran Westland 31

Southfield Christian 45, Rochester Hills Lutheran 44 (OT)

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 59, Lincoln Park 12

Taylor 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 24

Woodhaven 51, Southgate Anderson 15

Wyandotte Roosevelt 39, Trenton 37

KLAA

Belleville 53, Livonia Franklin 47

Canton 35, Plymouth 33

Dearborn 54, Westland John Glenn 35

Dearborn Fordson at Wayne Memorial

Hartland 45, Brighton 41

Howell 60, Novi 42

Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Churchill

Northville at Salem

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East at Walled Lake Western

Walled Lake Central at Milford

Walled Lake Northern at Waterford Kettering

Waterford Mott at South Lyon

MAC

Sterling Heights 38, Warren Woods Tower 32

MMAC

Detroit University Prep A&D at Detroit University Prep Science & Math, 6

Detroit University Prep 50, River Rouge 36

OAA

Birmingham Groves 41, Royal Oak 31

Birmingham Seaholm at Oak Park

Clarkston at Troy

Farmington 60, Auburn Hills Avondale 45

Ferndale University 50, Ferndale 7

Harper Woods 71, Pontiac 22

Lake Orion 32, Bloomfield Hills 15

North Farmington at Rochester Adams

Rochester at Troy Athens

RH Stoney Creek at Southfield A&T

SEC

Ann Arbor Pioneer 46, Temperance Bedford 37

Dexter 74, Ann Arbor Huron 29

Monroe 69, Ypsilanti Lincoln 39

Saline 82, Ann Arbor Skyline 30

WWAC

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 6

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 36, Redford Union 24

Garden City 48, Melvindale 27

Romulus 73, Redford Thurston 16

Others

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist at Allen Park, 5:30

Canton Prep 58, Detroit Jalen Rose 30

Hamtramck 70, Ecorse 26

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

Detroit News staff contributed to this report.