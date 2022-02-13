Prep notes: PSL boys basketball tournament heating up

The PSL playoffs hit the quarterfinal round Tuesday with a championship-type matchup in Detroit Renaissance playing at Detroit Cass Tech.

Detroit King — 14-1 (7-0 PSL) and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20 — is the defending PSL champion and favorite to repeat.

“If Chansey doesn’t get the injury his sophomore season we’d be working on our third consecutive PSL title,” said King coach George Ward, talking about senior point guard Chansey Willis, who will be among the favorites for Mr. Basketball, averaging 25 points, 9.5 assists, nine rebounds and four steals. “We’re playing pretty well. We’ve been reinvigorated with the playoffs approaching.”