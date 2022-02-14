Monday's preps: Tanksley scores 50 points, Cody advances to girls basketball semifinals

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit Cody pulled off a dominant performance in a 63-21 upset of Detroit Southeastern in the Detroit PSL Playoffs.

Cody was led by Aiyanna Tanksley, who scored 50 points with five three-pointers made and added 20 rebounds to her impressive stat sheet.

“She played fantastic, we went into the game knowing she was gonna struggle throughout, then she came through with 22 points in the first quarter,” Cody head coach Orlando Watkins said.