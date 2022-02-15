Richardson retires as head football coach at Clarkston; Parker steps down at River Rouge

Clarkston legendary football coach Kurt Richardson had a feeling it could be time to retire after his team’s pre-district loss to Oxford back in the fall.

After all, Richardson had coached for 45 years, the last 35 as head coach at Clarkston where he guided his team to three Division 1 state championships (2013, ’14, ’17), along with a 31-30 loss to Chippewa Valley in the 2018 state title game at Ford Field when he went for the two-point conversion for the win in the final minutes.

On Monday morning, Richardson made it official, announcing his retirement.

“I just felt like it was time,” said Richardson of his decision. “I had coached 45 years, the last 35 as head coach at Clarkston and I still love Clarkston football and still have a passion for Clarkston football, but just in a different way.

“Some coaches on the defensive side of the ball, guys I had been around for a long time, Phil Price, Steve Pearson and John King, my best friends were thinking it was time too and we all had talked about going out together, and we have some great young coaches who deserve to be up there and see what they can do.

“Plus, it’s great going out on top and we might not be on top, but we’re sure close to it.”

Richardson retires with a 274-98 record to rank in a tie for 16th all-time in state history, including a mark of 95-22 the last 10 years.

Price and Pearson had been with Richardson for more than 30 years and King had coached the last three years at the varsity level after coaching a long time in the youth league.

“We kept talking about it and talking about it after the Oxford game, talked about the pros and cons and then decided,” Richardson said. “I told our AD two weeks ago, then told the kids yesterday (Monday), just waiting for a good time to tell the kids. Kids are resilient. They will be fine, and they know we’re still going to be there for them.”

So, what will Richardson miss the most?

“My relationship with the kids,” Richardson said. “My relationships with other coaches, you know people we play on Friday nights, that’s what special, no doubt about it.”

Richardson said that first state title, the 32-14 win over Detroit Catholic Central in 2013 was special since it was his first state title for Clarkston.

“They are all special in their own way,” Richardson said. “The ’13 championship was our first one, it was for C-Town and got us over that hump, so the first one was special and the second one to go back-to-back (27-game winning streak) makes that special, then the 3-2 win (over West Bloomfield (Division 1 title game) in ’17 was special because those kids were just average talent-wise, heart-wise they were special.”

Parker leaving River Rouge for assistant job at college level

Corey Parker resigned as head football coach and athletic director at River Rouge to take an assistant coaching job at Toledo of the Mid-American Conference.

Parker, who played in the MAC for Eastern Michigan, built River Rouge into a state power, going 98-20 the last 10 years, and earning three state title game appearances in the last seven seasons, a loss to Grand Rapids West Catholic in the Division 5 championship game in 2015, then a 30-7 victory over Muskegon for the Division 3 state title in 2019 and a return appearance in ’20, a 40-30 Division 3 title game loss to DeWitt.

“We had a meeting this morning with him and he was just telling us how hard of a decision it was,” said River Rouge lineman Devontae Miles who will play this fall at Bowling Green after helping River Rouge to a 7-3 record his senior year, including a district title game loss to eventual Division 3 state champion Detroit King.

“Coach Parker told us he was going to Toledo and be the defensive analyst, the corners coach and the defensive pass game coach. I let things sink it, knew he had to better himself, so we felt good for him. I’ll be playing him in Week 5. Now, he’ll be able to go to River Rouge and recruit so that will better our players too.”

dgoricki@detroitnews.com